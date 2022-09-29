From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has maintained that no court in Nigeria has the authority to try its leader, Nnamdi Kanu,insisting that his rendition was illegal.

A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful noted that the court has violated local and international laws by his rendition.

However while calling for his immediate release ,Powerful said “Extraordinary rendition is a serious crime under international law. No civilized nation in the world, more so, those under common law system of justice, condone kidnapping and extrajudicial transfer of suspects across international borders, without the authority of law grounded in an extradition process.

“Nigeria court must protect sanctity of the institution of judiciary by ordering for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the face of the fundamental violations of international and local laws by Nigeria Government in the abduction and extraordinary rendition of our great leader and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Ironically, the present Attorney General of Nigeria, is also against Extraordinary rendition but it appears only so, when it concerns people from his Fulani tribe like the one concerning his dubious officer ACP Abba Kyari who America intelligence demanded from Nigeria to US.

“This Government hypocritical stance was demonstrated in the case of disgraced/suspended ACP Abba Kyari, who was allowed to undergo extradition proceedings in Abuja to contest a US warrant of arrest issued against him. But our Leader being of the Igbo ethnic stock was denied the same due process of law in Nairobi Kenya.

“If an obnoxious regime like the erstwhile apartheid regime in South Africa can be compelled by their own apartheid Appeal Court in Pretoria, to recognize the illegality of Extraordinary rendition, we therefore implore Nigerian Courts here in Abuja to prevail upon the present regime to release our great Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu without further hesitation or delay.” Powerful said.

He added “Nigerian Government can amend and prefer new charges from now till thy kingdom come, the fact of the matter remains that no court in Nigeria has the authority or jurisdiction to try our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Nigerian Government is in material breach of a plethora of laws and conventions both municipal and international.

“By levying the following charges, none of which contains date, time and place of where the alleged offence was committed, we insist that our great Leader Mazi Nnnamdi Kanu should be released unconditionally without much delay and hesitation. ” He stated.