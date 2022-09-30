From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has maintained that no court in Nigeria has the authority to try its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, insisting his rendition was illegal.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, said the Nigerian court has violated local and international laws by allegedly condoning Kanu’s rendition.

“Extraordinary rendition is a serious crime under international law. No civilised nation in the world, more so, those under common law system of justice, condone kidnapping and extrajudicial transfer of suspects across international borders, without the authority of law grounded in an extradition process.

“Nigeria court must protect sanctity of the institution of judiciary by ordering for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the face of the fundamental violations of international and local laws by Nigeria Government in the abduction and extraordinary rendition of our great leader and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Ironically, the present Attorney General of Nigeria, is also against extraordinary rendition, but it appears only so, when it concerns people from his Fulani tribe like the one concerning his dubious officer ACP Abba Kyari who America intelligence demanded from Nigeria to US.

“This government hypocritical stance was demonstrated in the case of disgraced/suspended ACP Abba Kyari, who was allowed to undergo extradition proceedings in Abuja to contest a US warrant of arrest issued against him. But our Leader, being of the Igbo ethnic stock, was denied the same due process of law in Nairobi, Kenya.”

It said if an obnoxious regime like the erstwhile apartheid regime in South Africa could be compelled by an apartheid Appeal Court in Pretoria to recognise the illegality of extraordinary rendition, Nigerian courts should prevail upon the present regime to release Kanu without delay.

“Nigerian government can amend and prefer new charges from now till thy kingdom come, the fact of the matter remains that no court in Nigeria has the authority or jurisdiction to try our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Nigerian government is in material breach of a plethora of laws and conventions both municipal and international. By levying the following charges, none of which contains date, time and place of where the alleged offence was committed,we insist that our great leader, Mazi Nnnamdi Kanu should be released unconditionally without much delay and hesitation.”