From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that over 500 of its members arrested by the military in the Southeast are currently languishing in various camps in Kaduna State.

IPOB in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, urged “Biafrans with any case of missing family member to go to Kaduna State and check if they could be found them there.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“We gathered that some of those abducted from Obigbo in Rivers State last year as well as some of the Biafrans being abducted in Imo State are also in various secret detention cells in Kaduna.”

Given account of the details of those arrested he said: “It has come to the knowledge of IPOB that about 95 innocent citizens of Obigbo were discovered in Kaduna, 257 others kidnapped from Orlu, Imo State.

“Members of the public are also invited to go and check their missing ones in different army detention centres in Abuja.

“IPOB intelligence unit will not relent in the efforts towards unraveling the various secret cells and detention facilities where our people are hidden and locked up to rot away.

“We, therefore, put the world on notice of the fresh discovery of 95 abducted Obigbo and Orlu residents, including six females and 89 males in Kaduna Prisons and secret cells in Abuja. We discovered newly army abductees, including one Ugochukwu, who we discovered died as a result of severe torture. Over 257 others are still missing till today.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .