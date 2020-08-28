Jude Chinedu and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has summoned an emergency state security council meeting over the recent clash between some youths suspected to be Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members and security agencies.

In a statement, yesterday, Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, said during the meeting, all security agencies in the state would brief the governor on the immediate and remote causes of the clash and advance measures to avert such in the future.

The meeting is scheduled to hold on September 1 at the executive council chambers of the Government House, Enugu at about 2pm.

The clash, which has generated wide condemnations by prominent groups and individuals left a number of youths dead and many others with varying degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has vowed to get to the root cause of clash.

Speaking shortly after a meeting with Governor Ugwuanyi, Ohanaeze President General, Nnia Nwodo, said the group would make its stand known after Ugwuanyi’s special security meeting.

Nwodo, who was speaking for the first time since the incident, debunked all the statements, so far, credited to him on the killings and urged the public to discountenance them.

Reps laud Ugwuanyi’s developmental strides

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions have commended Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his administration’s developmental strides in the state.

The federal lawmakers made the commendation when they paid a courtesy call on Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

The committee, which was led by its Deputy Chairman, Rt. Hon. Martin Oke, was in Enugu on an oversight visit to federal health institutions in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the member representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Dr. Bashiru Dawudu, applauded the governor for reconstructing and remodeling the historic and undulating Milliken Hill road, Enugu, and other landmark projects, including the ongoing massive construction works at the state’s Infectious Disease Hospital, Enugu, formerly Colliery Hospital Enugu. This is wonderful, we’re very proud of you,” the lawmaker said.