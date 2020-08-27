Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has summoned an emergency State Security Council meeting over the recent deadly clash between some youths suspected to be IPOB members and security agencies in the state.

In a statement on Thursday, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said that during the meeting, all security agencies in the state would be expected to brief the Governor, fully, on the immediate and remote causes of the clashes, as well as advance measures to avert such occurrences in the future.

The meeting is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Enugu, by 2pm.

It would be recalled that the bloody clash which has, so far, generated wide condemnations by prominent groups and individuals in the country left a number of youths dead and many others with varying degrees of injuries.