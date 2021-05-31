From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given special thanks to governors of South East as well as Ndigbo worldwide for what it described as their an unprecedented success in making the sit-at-home order in honour of Bafra’s fallen heroes a huge success.

A statement by the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, noted that the success recorded by the group has definitely sent a signal to the authorities in the country that they are not relenting in restoring Biafra.

Powerful further affirmed that the total compliance by the people is a clear indication that if all concerned in the zone are united, Biafra nation may be actualised sooner than expected.

He said “We therefore, wish to verify warmly commend Biafrans, South East Governors, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, friends and lovers of Biafra freedom who made the exercise a huge success.

“The unprecedented success and total compliance that greeted the exercise have sent panic waves down the spine of our oppressors. Now they understand how prepared we are in our irrevocable resolve to restore Biafra republic.

“We immensely thank the people of Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Abia, Delta, Imo, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Kogi States as well as Igbanke, Idoma and Igede people for being part of the success story. We equally extend our appreciation to our brothers and sisters in Ambazonia for their wonderful support.

“We cannot thank the Biafran Diaspora community for their inestimable contributions in our struggle for independence. Biafrans in the Diaspora did us proud on Sunday, May 30 when they trooped out in their thousands to celebrate the Biafra Day in their respective host countries. We are very proud of you all.

“The huge success recorded in the sit-at-home order has further demonstrated that with unity we can actualise Biafra sooner than expected.

“We therefore encourage all Biafrans to remain resolute in our struggle for self determination which is our fundamental right.

“How is it a crime to remember over 5 million Biafrans who died in the civil war as well as in our struggle for liberation when the zoo celebrates her independence day and democracy day? Nobody burn of woman has the powers to stop us from honouring our dead. Biafra Remembrance Day has come to stay.

“Very soon the stage will be set for our referendum to decide our fate. The oppressors are already jittery because they know what is coming. It’s already very clear to them that they can no longer stop the birth of our new nation.” Powerful stated.