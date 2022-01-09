From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has strongly condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s U-turn in granting its leader, Nnamdi a Kanu a political solution for his release.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful attributed the President’s shift to misinformation by sacked members of the group who he claimed were feeding the President with wrong information about them.

Nevertheless, the group has urged the President not to adhere to the advice of the sacked members and release Kanu unconditionally.

According to Powerful “Our intelligence captured what transpired in a meeting between these saboteurs and their host in Aso Rock. In the evil meeting the saboteurs and traitors concluded with the presidency that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should not be released, claiming erroneously though, that IPOB and ESN has been defeated which is a lie.

“But we want to tell Buhari and his co-horts that he is going to make a mistake capable of consuming Nigeria should he fail to release Nnamdi Kanu because these bunch of criminals he had meeting with were not giving him correct information about IPOB and ESN outfit.

“Why should the federal government be releasing bandits and terrorists wrecking havoc across the country but fail to release freedom seekers.” Powerful lamented.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He continued “Federal government should not be deceived by blacklegs and sacked members of the Movement who are feeding it with fake information about IPOB and ESN outfit for pecuniary interests. IPOB is too big for them to comprehend and they could not fathom IPOB and its operational strategy when they were in IPOB, we don’t want to mention their names. The people who visited him promised to help him crush IPOB and ESN but unfortunately they cannot achieve that, actually they will be disappointed.” Powerful stated.

The spokesperson of the group however enjoined the President to be neutral in the case and allow the court to decide it . “But Buhari and his government must be careful, neutral and allow the court to flow freely because they have no case against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, if they have case against him let them come straight to the court not from the backdoor.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB will defeat them both local and international court, the only thing that can save him and his Nigeria is referendum date for the people of Biafra because the world is keenly watching.

” IPOB is a well recognised freedom fighting movement in the world and we will shock everyone in the country if we exhaust our patience because we listened to the elders and religious leaders and decided to pipe low. Buhari, APC and those traitors who visited him towards the end of December 2021 to feed him with lies about IPOB should be held responsible.

“Nobody can defeat ESN and IPOB. We will fight for the struggle for freedom of Biafra till the last man. Biafra restoration is a divine mandate and nobody can scuttle it.” Powerful said.