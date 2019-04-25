Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned in its totality the attack of Obigbo in Rivers State and killing of Prince Orubum Worenwu by suspected terrorists in Army clothes.

The group said that tactics of diverting the attention away from the defense of its land employed by alleged traitors and caliphate slaves in their midst should not be allowed to happen again.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful in a statement alleged that the planned and well executed coordinated attack on Obigbo by Fulani terrorists and the murder of Prince Orubum Worenwu by Fulani Nigerian army last night was condemnable by all reasonable persons.

“The reason the bloated traitor created the diversion that kept us busy online as Fulani terrorists infiltrated Obigbo to carry out mass killings of our people.

“We have been pondering the reason why the Janjaweed bloated Toad of the Creek will suddenly become a video distributor and defender of a non-Izon in the person of Anthony Nwoko when his fellow ‘Niger Delta’ Onnoghen is being thoroughly disgraced by his Alimajiri masters.

“As the scale and ferocity of the attack on our people in Obigbo unfolded, we knew his distraction was a calculated attempt to keep IPOB busy with online battles as he planned with his Zoo government masters to attack and kill our people in Obigbo.

“It does not matter how many years it takes; two things are certain, all traitors must face the wrath of the people and Biafra will be restored.

“IPOB Intelligence is hereby advised to make sure we deal with any Fulani terrorist in Obigbo the same we dealt with them in Anam. What happened in Obigbo last night should not be allowed to happen again. IPOB Intelligence in Igweocha should take note.” Powerful warned. ENDS