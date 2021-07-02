From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the raid on popular Yoruba activists house, Sunday Adeyemo’s ,also known as Igboho.

In a statement by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, it also warned the federal government of plunging the country into crisis by such raid.

He said “Sunday Igboho has not killed anybody. Nigeria government and her security operatives invaded his home and kidnapped his innocent women in the house for the proposed rally in Lagos.

“Fulani and their collaborators are trying to bring catastrophe in Nigeria. They are trying to plunge Nigeria into serious crisis that will consume everybody. They should stop taking the indigenous nations in Nigeria for granted. Enough of this impunity.

“IPOB worldwide is solidly behind Sunday Igboho and Odua nation movement. The attack on Igboho is akin to the attack they unleashed on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi on September 14, 2017 when the military Python danced in his country home.

“It’s very appalling that the Nigeria security agencies are aiding and abating Fulani terrorists herdsmen and Boko Haram, ISWAP and other Fulani terror groups to kill innocent citizens in Nigeria, while suppressing those genuinely defending their people.

“Nigeria will soon regret their actions towards the Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt region. The whole southerners in the army, police, DSS and the security outfit in Nigeria must understand that this fight was brought to their homes by Fulani Jihadist.

Nobody should think that things are still normal. Very soon all Christians will be forced to convert to Islam. It’s part of their agenda.

“But IPOB is working tirelessly to stop this evil agenda. And we must do it for the betterment of unborn children in this land. Now is the time for the entire Southern Nigeria and middle Belt to unite and defend their ancestral land otherwise we become slaves to the jihadists. But God forbid.” Powerful said.