Okey Sampson, Aba

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the alleged maltreatment, brutalisation and illegal arrests of innocent people in Aba, Abia State capital, by soldiers.

Soldiers of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army had last Saturday allegedly arrested, brutalised and shaved the hairs of people wearing long hairs and dreadlocks irrespective of whether such dreadlocks were from birth.

In a statement signed by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it was unfortunate that the “Nigerian Army formations in Biafra land have become in effect, the advance guard of the invading Fulani terrorists. People are being kidnapped, summarily executed and detained without trial as a way of weakening our resolve.

“The Nigerian Army arrested more than 50

people at a place known as Abia State Amalgamated Tricycle Operators Association (ASATOA) office in Aba, along Kent Street. They equally arrested 25 people at Afor-Une in Umungasi and St Michael’s Road Aba,

near NUJ office. It was a wicked sight, according to passers-by and eyewitnesses.

“The solders, who were on this mission boasted and shouted that they would soon start arresting ladies and mothers that wear miniskirts or any form of short dress in Aba. They are in effect enforcing Sharia law.”