From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) pending July 26 when the court will reconvene for the continuation of his trial.

Meanwhile, Justice Binta Nyako has grannted acelerated hearing of the terrorism charges brought against Kanu who is facing multiple count charges bordering on terrosist activities and treason before he jumped bail.

He was granted bail in April 2017 but failed to return to court after fleeing the country.

The IPOB leader was produced in court under tight security on Tuesday after he was intercepted through the collaborative efforts Nigeria intelligence and security agencies.

Earlier in court, the prosecution counsel, Shuaibu Labaran had applied that Kanu be remanded in the custody of the DSS for security reasons.

He equally applied that the case be given accelerated hearing in view of it’s nature.

Justice Nyako who granted the request ordered that the IPOB leaders be remanded in the custody of the DSS pending the next adjourned date fixed for July 26.

Although the case had earlier been adjourned to October 20, it was brougth back to July 26.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu speaking from the dock told the court that he decided to go underground so as to preserve his life which he said, was in danger, following the invasion of his residence in Abia state by soldiers.

Regardless, justice Nyako has directed the prosecution counsel to inform Kanu’s lawyer of the proceedings in court and the next adjourned date.

Kanu who was clad in a black tracksuit was whisked away by security agencies shortly after the brief proceedings in court.

Earlier in the day, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) broke the news of his interception at a press conference at his office.

Malami who was in company of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Ahmed announced that Kanu would be taken to court for the continuation of his trial.

According to Malami, “ the self-aclaimed leader of the proscribed secessionist Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services.

He has been brought back to Nigeria in order to continue facing trial after disappearing while on bail regarding 11 count charge against him.

Recent steps taken by the Federal Government saw to the interception of the fugitive Kanu on Sunday the 27th day of June, 2021.

Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Ngozichukwu Okwu-Kanu, born 25th day of September, 1967 at Afaraukwu, Abia State is a holder of Nigerian Passport No. A05136827 first issued 17th October 2013 at FESTAC, Lagos.

It is recalled that Kanu was arrested on 14th October, 2015 on 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for hearing.