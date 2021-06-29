From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) pending July 26 when the court will reconvene for the continuation of his trial.
Meanwhile, Justice Binta Nyako has grannted acelerated hearing of the terrorism charges brought against Kanu who is facing multiple count charges bordering on terrosist activities and treason before he jumped bail.
He was granted bail in April 2017 but failed to return to court after fleeing the country.
The IPOB leader was produced in court under tight security on Tuesday after he was intercepted through the collaborative efforts Nigeria intelligence and security agencies.
Earlier in court, the prosecution counsel, Shuaibu Labaran had applied that Kanu be remanded in the custody of the DSS for security reasons.
He equally applied that the case be given accelerated hearing in view of it’s nature.
Justice Nyako who granted the request ordered that the IPOB leaders be remanded in the custody of the DSS pending the next adjourned date fixed for July 26.
Although the case had earlier been adjourned to October 20, it was brougth back to July 26.
Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu speaking from the dock told the court that he decided to go underground so as to preserve his life which he said, was in danger, following the invasion of his residence in Abia state by soldiers.
Regardless, justice Nyako has directed the prosecution counsel to inform Kanu’s lawyer of the proceedings in court and the next adjourned date.
Kanu who was clad in a black tracksuit was whisked away by security agencies shortly after the brief proceedings in court.
Earlier in the day, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) broke the news of his interception at a press conference at his office.
Malami who was in company of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Ahmed announced that Kanu would be taken to court for the continuation of his trial.
According to Malami, “the self-aclaimed leader of the proscribed secessionist Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services.
He has been brought back to Nigeria in order to continue facing trial after disappearing while on bail regarding 11 count charge against him.
Recent steps taken by the Federal Government saw to the interception of the fugitive Kanu on Sunday the 27th day of June, 2021.
Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Ngozichukwu Okwu-Kanu, born 25th day of September, 1967 at Afaraukwu, Abia State is a holder of Nigerian Passport No. A05136827 first issued 17th October 2013 at FESTAC, Lagos.
It is recalled that Kanu was arrested on 14th October, 2015 on 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.
A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for hearing.
He has, upon jumping bail, been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.
Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.
Kanu was hitherto facing five-count treasonable felony charge alongside the four other Defendants- Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.
Aside allegation that he imported Radio transmitter known as TRAM 50L, which was concealed in a container that was declared as used household items, for the purpose of using same to disseminate information about secession plans by the IPOB.
FG alleged that Kanu had “on or about the 28th April, 2015 in London, United Kingdom did in a broadcast on Radio Biafra monitored in Enugu, Enugu state and other parts of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, referred to Major General Muhammadu Buhari, GCON, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a paedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil, knowing same to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 375 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C. 38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.
The court had since separated Kanu’s trial from that of his co-defendants.
It would be recalled that Kanu was admitted to bail in April 2017 for health reasons, but skipped his bail after reportedly flouting all the conditions given to him by the court.
The court however said that the sureties to be provided by Kanu should include a highly respected Jewish leader, since according to her, the defendant claimed Judaism as his religion.
Another of the sureties, according to the judge, should be a senior and highly placed individual of Igbo extraction and in the ranking of a senator, while the last is expected to be a respected individual resident in Abuja with proof of ownership of landed property.
In addition, Justice Nyako said Kanu must never be seen in a crowd of more than 10 persons, adding: â€œNo interviews and no rallies.â€
Also, the judge ordered Kanu to deposit his international passport including his British passport with the court, adding that the court should on a monthly basis be furnished with a progress report on his health.
.
