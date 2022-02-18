From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court is tinkering with the idea of shifting the venue of the trial of detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu so as to stop the interruption of other pending cases in court.

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho disclosed this yesterday during a courtesy visit on him by newly elected executives of the Abuja chapter of Nigerian Bar Association(Unity Bar).

Justice Tsoho said the court was worried by the situation where lawyers and other litigants with pending cases in courts are prevented from accessing the court by security agencies because of Kanu’s trial.

“It is a worrisome development to all of us the courts, counsel and parties,” Justice Tsoho said assuring that the court was coming up with a lasting solution to the crisis.

“Its not really the making of the court. It is something foisted on us. It is security arrangement that causes this problem. Of course, that has been necessitated because of the altitude of those who also want to witness the trial. So, you find a situation where a trial is coming up involving an individual and a whole lot of communities leave their businesses to besieged the court.

“It is worrisome, but you can’t prevent them. So how to manage it has been challenging to us. We are even trying to think of some solutions. If you observed, for those who were here yesterday(Wednesday), the matter came up, but of course, the roads were free because the matter was shifted to late afternoon.

“So the security operatives were advised not to close the access roads to the court until the time proximate to the trial. We are improving along the line. We are actually solving the problem.”