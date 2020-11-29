“Let it be on record that I was not appointed as a deputy leader and it’s worthy of note that the office of the directorate or deputy leader was a natural or default position to me as one of the directors of IPOB as in respect of the UK company’s House records which it was registered.

“At present, myself and Nnamdi Kanu are jointly and severally responsible for the activities of the office. Be it known that my patience and humble nature must not be tak- en for granted,” Mefor warned. He, therefore, described his sack by Kanu as desperate and malicious, saying that “the deputy leader’s office is intact and this is a display of desperation and malicious campaign.” However, Mefor announcing the suspension of the head of the directorate of IPOB, Edoziem, has compounded the raging crisis in IPOB. While announcing his suspension, Mefor said: “Mr Edoziem and others are appointees and we unanimously agreed to create the office of the Directorate of States. “Consequently, I have come to the inescapable conclusion to suspend Mr Chika Edoziem and all others at the Directorate of States of IPOB until further notice. “I have also communicated the notice of emergency meeting of board of directors of IPOB worldwide where the actions and inactions of those at the directorate and other matters relating to our movement will be discussed extensively.” He disclosed that he disagreed with Kanu on a certain broadcast he made on Radio Biafra, saying that the broad- cast was “irrelevant or not in line with our aims and objectives. “Secondly, reactionary broadcast could easily be misinterpreted and it’s important that you appear on radio with a well written script and I choose not to be of broadcast where threats are issued, my stance in this regard has saved the movement in several occasions as it gives a different picture to the global community.” Mefor also criticised Kanu for proposing a theorical Jewish State of Biafra, as well as his alleged disrespect to other faiths.