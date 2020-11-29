Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
THERE might not be an end in sight to the crisis rocking the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the deputy leader of the group, Uche Mefor, purportedly sacked by Nnamdi Kanu has turned around to order the sack of the Head of Directorate of IPOB worldwide, Chika Edoziem.
Edoziem had on Friday issued a memo sacking Mefor as deputy to Kanu over alleged insubordination, gross misconduct and indiscipline.
But yesterday, Mefor in a statement maintained that he is still the IPOB deputy leader, claiming that the position of the deputy is non-negotiable, adding that it is a natural position he is privileged to occupy as one of the directors of IPOB.
“Let it be on record that I was not appointed as a deputy leader and it’s worthy of note that the office of the directorate or deputy leader was a natural or default position to me as one of the directors of IPOB as in respect of the UK company’s House records which it was registered.
“At present, myself and Nnamdi Kanu are jointly and severally responsible for the activities of the office. Be it known that my patience and humble nature must not be tak- en for granted,” Mefor warned.
He, therefore, described his sack by Kanu as desperate and malicious, saying that “the deputy leader’s office is intact and this is a display of desperation and malicious campaign.”
However, Mefor announcing the suspension of the head of the directorate of IPOB, Edoziem, has compounded the raging crisis in IPOB.
While announcing his suspension, Mefor said: “Mr Edoziem and others are appointees and we unanimously agreed to create the office of the Directorate of States.
“Consequently, I have come to the inescapable conclusion to suspend Mr Chika Edoziem and all others at the Directorate of States of IPOB until further notice.
“I have also communicated the notice of emergency meeting of board of directors of IPOB worldwide where the actions and inactions of those at the directorate and other matters relating to our movement will be discussed extensively.”
He disclosed that he disagreed with Kanu on a certain broadcast he made on Radio Biafra, saying that the broad- cast was “irrelevant or not in line with our aims and objectives.
“Secondly, reactionary broadcast could easily be misinterpreted and it’s important that you appear on radio with a well written script and I choose not to be of broadcast where threats are issued, my stance in this regard has saved the movement in several occasions as it gives a different picture to the global community.”
Mefor also criticised Kanu for proposing a theorical Jewish State of Biafra, as well as his alleged disrespect to other faiths.
