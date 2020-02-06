Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, boasted that the army would not hinder it from conducting the burial ceremony of parents of Nnamdi Kanu, slated for February 14.

IPOB’s spokesman, Mr. Emma Powerful, in a statement in Owerri, berated the army for abandoning their core duty of fighting in the warfront and defending the nation to harassing, humiliating and intimidating indigenes of Kanu’s Afaraukwu community in Umuahia-Ibeku, Abia State.

“We wish to notify the world that preparations for the burial of our leader’s parents is going ahead as planned. The Army is wasting its time and valuable resources trying to stop something they know they are incapable of stopping. Burial of the dead is a right older than man itself. How can the government of Nigeria justify the deployment of soldiers to the venue of a funeral while terrorists are busy making the lives of law abiding citizens a misery. What Buratai and his soldiers are doing in Umuahia is no different from what terrorists are doing in the North East. They invade peaceful communities, killing, pillaging, destroying and kidnapping people at will. We continue to draw attention of the civilised world to the incessant harassment, humiliation, intimidation of Afaraukwu community in Umuahia-Ibeku by the very lazy and shameless Nigerian army, whose stock in trade is to terrorise innocent civilians.

“Nigerian government and her soldiers are shameless and downright disgraceful and their refusal to confront armed Fulani insurgency and Boko Haram menace in the north, but instead chose to focus their attention on a burial ceremony in Afaraukwu is indicative of the misplaced priorities at the heart of this APC regime which has directly led to the deterioration of security situation across Nigeria.

“Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, Miyetti Allah Bandits, ISIS in West Africa, Al-Qaeda in the Mhagreb are dutifully waiting for Buratai and his warriors to engage them in battle in the north. That is the real security problem facing Nigeria, not the burial of His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife…

“One thing is certain, come 14 February, the parents of our leader will be laid to rest. APC regime, Nigerian Army and their badly informed supporters cannot stop IPOB from restoring the sovereign state of Biafra within the shortest possible time by the grace of God,” Powerful said.