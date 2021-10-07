From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the purported creation of another group by the South East governors to curb the activities of the Igbo secessionist group as laughable, boasting that they have the support of the people.

The group, claiming that the regional governors have lost the confidence of the people to execute their threat, affirmed that no such group created by them can survive in the South East.

A statement by IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful to that effect reads:

‘We, therefore, wish to remind South East governors that their disgraceful plan of creating another group to checkmate IPOB is dead on arrival.

‘The people have lost confidence in them and just as their imaginary Ebubeagu security outfit, no such faceless group can survive in South East.

‘But we want to remind South East governors and the Igbo political elite that they represent less than one percent of the Biafran population. The rest of over 99% of the people earnestly ask for Biafra, and the train has long left the station.

‘It is unfortunate that the South East governors are the ones contemplating to create anarchy in the region. Now we can see the real sponsors of the festering insecurity in the region. We are watching them.

‘Now it is obvious that South East governors in collaboration with the wicked Nigeria security agents are behind the fake groups wrecking havock across South East in their desperation to implicate IPOB.

‘Instead of setting up a sincere regional security outfit like Amotekun, they created the mischievous and imaginary Ebubeagu to do the hatchet job for them. All this is in their futile efforts to demonise IPOB and ultimately scuttle the growing agitation for Biafra restoration which they consider injurious to their political interests.’

