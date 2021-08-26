From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied an allegation by the founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, through his Director of Information, Chris Mocha, that the group is plotting to attack him.

IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful, who described the allegation as ‘ranting and fallacious’ in a statement released to reporters on Thursday, said that the comment would have been ignored but for the sake of clarity.

‘IPOB does not consider it worthwhile to dignify the ranting by Uwazurike and Chris Mocha, they are a band of attention seekers, if not for the sake of the gullible who may be easily deceived by fabricated tales we won’t respond to this falsehood from them,’ the IPOB statement read.

‘Accusing IPOB of planning to attack Uwazuruike is a bare-faced lie from the pit of hell. IPOB cannot condescend so low as to attacking him because we have no issues with him.

‘It is possible that those who normally pay him to sabotage Biafra freedom may have planned to attack him and blame it on IPOB to demonise us.

‘The same people may have asked Mocha to raise this false alarm so that when they eventually strike nobody will look their direction. We are used to their antics.

‘IPOB under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has no plans whatsoever to attack Uwazurike or anybody. We are not violent. Our preoccupation is the freedom of our Leader and the ultimate restoration of the Biafra republic.

‘We have no time for distractions like Uwazurike and his type. Our target is to secure and protect our ancestral land from the Futa Jaleon invaders who have the agenda to take over, Fulanise and Islamise Nigeria.

‘Uwazuruike and his group MASSOB should Leave IPOB and ESN alone because they are not our problem. We are much concerned about the existential dangers posed by Fulani bandits masquerading as herdsmen on a mission to take over our land for Islamisation.

‘Ralph Uwazuruike should understand that IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is too busy and preoccupied with the Biafra project to be looking for a fly like him. Powerful stated.

A statement by Uwazuruike released through, Mocha, earlier on Wednesday, said:

‘Any planned attack hatched or targeted at Uwazuruike will fail, the problem of Ndigbo is not Uwazuruike but the enemies of Biafra.

‘If IPOB kills Uwazuruike, Igbo land will not be safe for anybody including the governors irrespective of creed, religion or where they belong,’ Mocha threatened.

The statement by the separatist group further claimed that this would not be the first time IPOB would be hatching such a plot. He said ‘BIM-MASSOB’s intelligence had it that Nnamdi Kanu was at it again. This second time, his gullible followers after their meeting at Mbaise, on Tuesday, have perfected a plan to carry- out their attack on the person of the founder and leader of BIM – MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike,’ the statement concludes.