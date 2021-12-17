From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared its leader,Nnamdi Kanu a prisoner of consciense . This was contained in a statement released to newsmen by media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful.

According to the statement ,the group branded Kanu prisoner of consciense following claims of his rendition from Kenya without commuting any crime and military invasion of his country home in Abia State.

Powerful noted that Kanu’s agitation is not different from Nelson Mandela other great activists in the world.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been in DSS detention in Abuja ever since then. We therefore, have to inform the world, mostly civilised countries and Africa continent that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is fighting for the freedom and self determination of his people because under the United Nations Charter, to which Nigeria is a signatory, self determination is not a crime.

“He did so peacefully by articulating the decades of oppression, marginalisation, inequality, Apartheid, brutality and genocide to which his people and all oppressed peoples in Nigeria have been subjected.

“And in light of those grievances he demanded a referendum on self determination and self rule for the indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and all aggrieved groups and lovers of freedom.

“The indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has been, and remains a peaceful organisation, devoid of any hate or violence and totally committed to its aims and objectives through peaceful democratic means as recognised by international law.

“Having regards therefore to all of the above and his continued extrajudicial detention; we hereby declare Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a “Prisoner Of Conscience”.

“We do so because like Nelson Mandela, he broke no law nor committed any offence. He only advocated freedom for his people from decades long Apartheid level oppression and tyranny.

“We use this opportunity to put the world on notice to ongoing extrajudicial detentions, persecution and widespread human rights violations in Nigeria.