From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared May 18, and 26 a sit-at-home in solidarity with its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who will appear in court in those days to defend the charges preferred against him.

Similarly, IPOB said it was aware of a viral voice note warning people of the South East to remain indoors from May16 to 20, in respect of the same course.

But a statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, urged the people to disregard the Monday to Friday sit-at-home order maintaining that it did not emanate from them.

Powerful noted that the counter order was a calculated effort to create confusion in the South East, thereby scuttling the group’s struggle for liberation.

He said: “IPOB is not a faceless movement and does not announce its activities through voice messages. Biafrans must be very much at alert because the Nigerian government working through its security agencies, the DSS, and the BBC are trying so hard to create confusion in our land in its attempt to set Biafrans against themselves, and scuttle our struggle for liberation. But we assure them that Biafrans know their plans and will not fall for their evil agenda.”

Powerful, however, emphasised that his group could only disseminate information through “only official channels” which he listed as “Radio Biafra, press statements from Emma Powerful (office of IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary) and memo from the Office of IPOB Head of Directorate.”

