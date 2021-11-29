From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has declared Tuesday ,30 November a partial lockdown in the South East as for a prayer session for the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, peace in the zone and as well for the realisation of Biafra nation.

In a statement emanating from the Head of Directorate of IPOB,Chika Edoziem and released by the spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful it said “On this very day, we will make one solemn sacrifice. I am not instituting Sit-at-home but all Biafrans should dedicate that day by shutting down all business activities, Banks should not open.

Explaining further on the modalities of the prayer session,Powerful said

“The prayers will be all over the world where all Biafrans resides.

“There is no sit at home because we understand that fulani agents and DSS agents masquerading as our members are now telling people that IPOB will use that day as sit- at- home, no we did not say so and will not, but our people will close their shops after the prayers they open their shops.

“We must stand in the open and make sure that the day light shines upon us, if it rains, let the rain fall upon us as we make this prayer ,all pastors, evangelists, prophets, rabbis etc shall lead in this day prayer.

“The Odinana people must also gather and call for the spirits that guards the land and Chukwu Okike Abiama.

“Our kings will also come out to pray in the manner that our ancestors prayed in the old days. They will pray with a native kola that has four parts.

“Those who the aka ji Ofor in Biafraland, must also come out and gather with the Odinana people also bring the Ofor and after the prayer, break the kola and throw the kola to our ancestors as the aka ji ọfọ shall raise the Ofor and hit it on the ground for our ancestors to come and fight for us.” The statement concludes.

