Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared total shutdown on October 1, 2021 in the Southeast, saying that it is “a sign of our rejection of the evil construct called Nigeria and there shall be no movement in Biafra land on this day” just as it “declared from today 25th September 2021 that all Nigerian flags mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down, ‘banks exceptional’, IPOB leadership will communicate to banks directly and give them reason they must peacefully bring down Nigerian flag in their banking premises before we do it ourselves in our own way.”

The group said that everybody must strictly adhere to the directives from the IPOB leadership, saying that “we want to let the world know that Biafraland is not Nigeria and shall not be. Don’t say I don’t know, a word is enough for the wise.”

IPOB also advised its members to support and celebrate Ambazonia Independence Anniversary on October 1, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and alliance between Ambazonia and Biafra nations.

The Media and Publicity Secretary for IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement, said that it was the delight of the Directorate Of State, DOS, of IPOB to felicitate with Ambazonian people on October 1.

IPOB also urged “world leaders to use the opportunity of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, meeting to discuss the sufferings of the two persecuted nations of Biafra and Ambazonia. Our people have suffered enough in the hands of our oppressors who are in bed with terrorists, but derive pleasure in crushing peaceful agitators instead of addressing our genuine concerns.”

