Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Baifra (IPOB) has declared sit-at-home on May 30, in Biafraland in remembrance of its fallen heroes and heroines killed in the struggle for Biafra.

The group said it would also remember victims of Fulani herdsmen’s attacks, Boko Haram violence and those that died in the hands of Nigerian security agencies over the years that nobody remembered.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful called on the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt, especially Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kogi, those affected by herdsmen attacks and terrorism in Ondo, Osun and other states in Yorubaland to join IPOB in observing a day of solemn prayer.

The sit-at-home is to remember those that lost their lives unlawfully at the hands of Fulani herdsmen and security agencies, even during the recently concluded 2019 general elections.

“This year’s remembrance and sit-at-home order will be special because it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, starvation, disease, terrorism and state sponsored killings in Nigeria.

“We remember the heroic few that stood against tyranny, especially those that sacrificed their lives to defend the defenceless and those that lost their lives because there was no one to defend them.

“There will be no human, vehicular or animal movement across Biafraland on May 30, 2019. Biafraland will be in total lock down. Middle Belt and Yorubaland brethren are advised to join this historic sit-at-home order to honour the all that died unjustly in Nigeria.

“Churches, mosques, synagogues and temples are encouraged to open their places of worship on the midnight of May 29 for a special midnight prayers in remembrance of all that died as a result of violence and sponsored killings.

“Special vigil will be held at the homes of select Biafran heroes and heroines, who were murdered in cold blood in Biafraland.

“May 30 is now an annual remembrance event initiated by IPOB worldwide to honour our fallen Biafran soldiers without whom this generation of Biafrans would not have existed.

“We owe our heroes and heroines an incalculable debt of gratitude and shall honour them annually until the end of time.

“We shall never forget them as long as this world exists.

“In our usual tradition, all IPOB families in the diaspora must rally on the streets of their respective countries with written petitions ready to be submitted to the nearest United Nation offices and embassies of foreign missions in that country.