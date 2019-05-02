Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared sit-at-home on May 30 throughout in remembrance of its fallen heroes and heroines who paid the supreme prize in the struggle for Biafra.

The group said that it would also remember all victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks, Boko Haram violence and those that died at the hands of Nigerian security agencies over the years whom nobody remembers.

In a statement, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, called on all the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt especially Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kogi and all those affected by herdsmen attacks/terrorism in Ondo, Osun and other states in Yorubaland to join IPOB in observing a day of solemn prayer to remember those who lost their lives at the hands of Fulani terrorist herdsmen and security agencies even during the recently- concluded, alleged fraudulent 2019 general elections.

“This year’s remembrance and sit-at-home order will be special because it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, starvation, disease, terrorism and state-sponsored killings going on now in this contraption called Nigeria.

“We remember the heroic few that stood against tyranny especially those that sacrificed their lives to defend the defenseless and those that lost their lives because there was no one to defend them.

“There will be no human, vehicular or animal movement across Biafraland on May 30, 2019. Biafraland will be in total lockdown.

“Middle Belt and Yorubaland brethren are advised to join in this historic sit-at-home order to honour the memory of all who died unjustly in Nigeria.

“Churches, mosques, synagogues and temples are encouraged to open their places of worship on the midnight of May 29 for special midnight prayers in remembrance of all that died as a result of violence and sponsored killings. A special vigil will be held for the homes of select Biafran heroes and heroines who were murdered in cold blood in Biafraland.

“May 30 is now an annual remembrance event initiated by IPOB worldwide to honour our fallen Biafran soldiers without whom this generation of Biafrans would not have existed. We owe our heroes and heroines of the Class of 67-70 an incalculable debt of gratitude and shall honour them annually until the end of time. We shall never forget them as long as this world exists.

“In our usual tradition, all IPOB families in the Diaspora must rally on the streets of their respective countries with written petitions ready to be submitted to the nearest United Nation offices and embassies of foreign missions in that country.

“As our freedom draws near this year, our May 30 sit-at-home and total lock down of Biafraland will be remarkable. The whole world is looking up to Biafrans especially IPOB family members worldwide, who through the grace of the Most High God will deliver Biafra and all other oppressed people’s of Northern and Western Nigeria from the bondage northern oligarchy puts innocent and unarmed citizens in the country,” Powerful stated.