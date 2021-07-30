• Wants schools, banks, airport others closed

From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB (IPOB) has declared a complete shutdown in South East, directing all markets, banks, schools, airports and other public places to close down from August 9 till further notice until their leader,Nnamdi Kanu is unconditionally released from detention.

This was disclosed in a statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group,Emma Powerful on Friday . He explained that the lockdown will take effect every Monday of every week from 6 am to 6pm.

He warned of great consequence of flouting the directive, saying any defaulter will have to pay a huge price.

“IPOB leadership has declared every Monday ‘a ghost Monday’. This declaration takes effect from Monday, August 9, 2021. From that day Biafra land will be on lockdown every Monday from 6:00am to 6:00pm until our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was unlawfully abuducted in Kenya and illegally detained by the federal government of Nigeria is released.

“We wish to state full details of this coming ghost Mondays every week, our people must understand that it was designed to show the world how serious we are towards this fight for Biafra freedom and independence everybody must adhere to this clarion call put in place by the leadership of IPOB and it would be good for everyone to know that that IPOB will not relent until Biafra is fully achieved.

“People are to remain indoors to register their concern over the fate of our Leader and the rest of all agitators languishing in various security detentions.

“Nobody should attempt to flout this directive as doing so may come with huge consequences. Anybody flouting this order is taking a grave risk.” Powerful warned.

Meanwhile, the Igbo separatist group said it has an intelligence report that Kanu is being tortured to death in detention . It further alleged that this is the reason the Department of State Service(DSS) has refused to grant Kanu medical attention and access to his family members.

“The DSS can go ahead and keep our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu incommunicado without access to him and we observed that DSS operatives are torturing our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the point of death that was why they don’t anybody to see his state of health in the DSS facility.

“DSS should know that if any thing untoward happen to him we are going to confirm what IPOB is made and they will understand that we are prepared for this freedom. Our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a criminal and has the rights to be visited in their custody.” Powerful stated.

However, the group has also called upon all Igbo leaders as well those it claimed were responsible for his rendition to Nigeria to intervene or have themselves to blame.

He said “This is a call for Biafran leaders, politicians especially those mentioned their names as those behind his abduction and rendition to Nigeria, if anything happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu all of them should prepare never come back to Biafraland because it will not accommodate us together.

“Nobody should take our quietness as cowardice. Our intelligence reveals that Nnamdi Kanu is under serious torture and humiliation because he refused all offer given to him.” Powerful claimed.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.