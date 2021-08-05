From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it was ready to deal with gunmen killing and maiming people in the South East under the guise of Eastern Security Network (ESN)

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, yesterday, Emma Powerful, IPOB said most of the killings were perpetrated by gunmen masquerading as members of its security outfit.

Powerful, while urging the armed men to desist from the act, also cautioned the police to stop parading them as members of ESN just as it equally warned them to stop harassing innocent Igbo youths.

The spokesperson warned that if the police does not desist from alleged harassment of the youths from South East, the group, he said, will be left with no option but to unleash ESN on them.

“Nigerian Police should stop parading innocent people and tagging them ESN personnel because parading innocent people and tagging them ESN shows that Nigeria police and army have failed.

“Those people you are parading to the public are not ESN members. Nigeria must stop ridiculing themselves in the world because everyone is watching their activities.

“Nigeria Army, police and other security agencies cannot reach or enter ESN camp. We are bothered about the propaganda and fake information they are dishing out to the public. These people they are parading to the public are not ESN members.

“Nigerian Police must release those they picked and tagged ESN operatives or charge them to court.”

