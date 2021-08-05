From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it was ready to deal with gunmen killing and maiming people in the South East under the guise of Eastern Security Network (ESN)
In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, yesterday, Emma Powerful, IPOB said most of the killings were perpetrated by gunmen masquerading as members of its security outfit.
Powerful, while urging the armed men to desist from the act, also cautioned the police to stop parading them as members of ESN just as it equally warned them to stop harassing innocent Igbo youths.
The spokesperson warned that if the police does not desist from alleged harassment of the youths from South East, the group, he said, will be left with no option but to unleash ESN on them.
“Nigerian Police should stop parading innocent people and tagging them ESN personnel because parading innocent people and tagging them ESN shows that Nigeria police and army have failed.
“Those people you are parading to the public are not ESN members. Nigeria must stop ridiculing themselves in the world because everyone is watching their activities.
“Nigeria Army, police and other security agencies cannot reach or enter ESN camp. We are bothered about the propaganda and fake information they are dishing out to the public. These people they are parading to the public are not ESN members.
“Nigerian Police must release those they picked and tagged ESN operatives or charge them to court.”
The so called ”Unknown Gunmen” ,who have been attacking Custodian
Centers,INEC Offices,Police Stations and Security Personnels through
out the South East are really men of the DSS 5th Column Units,deployed
by the Fulani power- that – be in order to demonize our Youths of IPOB
and Eastern Security Network (ESN).
The DSS 5th Column Unit members did once in cahoot with the Governor
of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma stage attacks in several locations in Orlu
Local Government Areas including the Governor’s residence and beyond.
Later they went on rampaging,killing and arresting every young people on
sight and in their wake they murdered in cold blood Mazi Nwaokike
Kayinayo Andy aka Don Ikonso (Holy – Cup) in far away Ngbidi Town.
In Ohafia Local Government Area, men of DSS 5th Column Units staged
an attack at Ebem as a ruse to justify an Army and Police invasion of
Amaekpu, Amangwu and Ebem Ohafia in Abia State.
For days the Nigerian Janjaweed Army and the Police pillaged and
sacked Farmsted, Hamlets,Town and Villages destroying houses,many human efforts,killing and arresting many innocent Youths in their wake.
But it is a well known fact that our ESN Youths’ theatres of operation are
in the bushes,farmland and jungles,where the Fulani Killer Herdsmen
have permanently dug in stopping farmers from accessing their farms
and orchards.
Instead of going after our ESN Boys in their areas of operations,the Nigerian
Army and the Police are raiding our Cities ,Town and Villaging arresting,
Killing our innocents Youths and accusing them of being IPOB and ESN Members.
Isn’t it about time,our so called Governors in their respective States
did pass a law in support of their recent ban on open garzing and did also inaugurate their various Security Networks?
They must also institute a universal registration and also a thorough
documentation of everybody residing in or on visit in Ala Igbo.
With their continued maintenance of aquanimity of Ponius Pilate over the
daily killings of our innocent people by the Nigerian Men in uniforms and
Fulani Killer Herdsmen,our Igbo Governors are thus in breach of their Oath
of Office to serve and protect us Ndigbo.
”Ndigbo biko chenu echiche.
Ndi ndiro gbara gburugburu na eche ndu ha nche.
Onye agahala nwanne ya.
Kpum bu ogu.
Ndi- efi- nama na acho anyi Ndigbo ife.
Ofo jide!”
All Hail Biafra,our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!