From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed as false the claims that the group has declared January 18, 19 and 20 as sit-at-home.

According to the group, it only declared January 18 a sit-at-home ahead of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental human rights case which ruling is coming up at a high court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State.

“We realised that some unscrupulous elements and traitors are trying to create confusion about these days by dishing out false information and propaganda trying to create confusion in Biafra land. IPOB never declared sit-at-home on 19th and 20th of January, 2022. Therefore, we want all Biafrans to go to their normal businesses on these days without fear,” IPOB said, insisting that there would not be any sit-at-home on January 19, the scheduled date for the court ruling.

The spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, noted that some disgruntled principal officers of the group are planning to thwart the directive issued by its directorate.

Powerful while advising the people to shun any sit-at-home order except the one fixed for January 18, warned that the group would deal ruthlessly with any of its member going against the proclaimed order.

Although he did not state the reason for the lockdown on January 18, he urged the public to show their solidarity to the group.

He said: “Following our leader’s upcoming court proceedings on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2022 next week, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be only sit-at-home on 18th of January, and not 19th and 20th of January. In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our leader, the entire Biafra land will be on lockdown only on January 18 for obvious reasons.

“Biafrans should understand that 19th January is the judgment day in the suit by our leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day.

“Again, we don’t want to compound the pains of our people, hence we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of Biafra are free to go about their businesses without molestations on 19th and 20th January. Anybody found enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home on 17th, 19th and 20th is criminal and must be treated as such, IPOB leadership has given order and that order is what is signed.

“Everybody must be careful because this wave that is coming will consume many and every principal officer of IPOB mostly the coordinators must know that it will bounce on their heads if they don’t checkmate the activities of members and call them to order. IPOB is not village or social club where everybody will behave untoward to people like cultists.

“It is on the table and to the knowledge of IPOB leadership how some principal officers were encouraging evils in IPOB without minding the repercussions and consequences, but we want to make it categorically known to them that it will come back to him or her that encouraged evil against his or her fellow human beings.

“We expect our people everywhere to adhere to this directive and refuse to be misled by sacked members of IPOB in Europe and America. IPOB remains unshakeable, built and rooted on the rock and will remain so until the freedom for Biafra is fully achieved.”