From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied the late Joseph Uka Nnachi, popularly known as Dragon, as a member of its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN), contrary to police claim, on Sunday, that he was killed alongside five members of his deadly gang, in a shootout, at Works layout, Owerri, while attempting to attack the State police headquarters a second time.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, did not only deny Dragon, who was said to be the commander of ESN before his death, but, also, mocked the police, claiming that they were seeking praises from the public.

“You must understand that anybody can claim to be a member of ESN; soldiers and police are liars because they want to attract praises from the public. Nigerian army and police can never subdue IPOB and ESN. We don’t know who that person is.

“IPOB is intact and nothing can change our resolve to restore Biafra freedom from Nigeria; Fulani soldiers cannot stop us,” Powerful boasted.

But the police through their spokesperson, Bala Elkana, in a swift reaction, said: “Dragon was captured alive and his confession, during an interview with journalists, gave us the lid to burst their camp at Akabo, where they held a female police sergeant captive. We rescued her from them.”

Meanwhile, a source disclosed to Daily Sun that during the operation that led to death of Dragon, over 10 houses belonging to the ESN operatives were burnt by the security operatives at Amii Akabo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the State. But the police has denied knowledge of the action.