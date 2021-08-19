From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in the killing of four oil workers at Etekuru in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State recently.

Spokesperson of the group Emma Powerful, who denied the allegation in a statement he released to reporters on Thursday, said that the allegation was made to tarnish their reputation.

‘This is a complete falsehood to tarnish our global reputation. We have no hands in such barbarity. We are not bandits or terrorists that spill blood; IPOB is a non-violent and peaceful movement whose agenda is the restoration of Biafra. Killing or maiming of innocent lives is not part of our mandate,’ he said.

‘We have no business with oil companies and its workers in Ohaji or any other place. The oil companies should investigate this attack thoroughly and know who was involved in this act.

‘This won’t be the first time enemies of the struggle will be linking us with such atrocity in their desperate but futile attempt to blackmail us but we are innocent of it all. We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard this unfounded propaganda which is the antics of our enemies.’

Further proving the innocence of IPOB, Powerful said that ‘even before the purported killings, IPOB had in a well-circulated publication at two different times, announced the cancellation of sit-at-home order on Mondays. So, on what basis will IPOB still go and enforce the same order it had suspended.’

Meanwhile, Powerful has labelled anybody enforcing the sit-at-home order on the days it cancelled the solidarity directive as being agents of the Federal Government, claiming that all is in a ploy to blackmail the group.

‘We suspended the sit at home order and anybody enforcing sit at home on the day we suspended must have been sponsored by the Nigerian government and her security agencies to blackmail IPOB.

‘The world should know that jihadists have been engaged by the wicked security agencies to perpetrate heinous crimes in Biafra land especially Imo State to demonise Eastern Security Network, ESN, and justify the ongoing hunt for the operatives. We have been raising this alarm a long time ago but many people didn’t believe us. Now it’s happening before us all.

‘We have equally severally explained that ESN is not unknown gunmen. ESN is a child of necessity defending Biafra farmlands against invading murderous herdsmen. People should stop buying into the lies of security agencies parading criminals and forcing them to claim that they are ESN operatives,’ Powerful stated.