From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that Dr. Chike Akunyili, widower of Dora Akunyili, former Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), was killed by politicians in Anambra State.

Chike was shot by gunmen, yesterday, at Npkor, Anambra State, while returning from an occasion in honour of his late wife with fingers pointing at IPOB as the mastermind of the murder.

But spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement, absolved the group from being complicit in Akunyili’s death.

He said: “Those who killed Dora Akunyili’s husband know themselves. They are those who conspired to poison Prof. Dora Akunyili, they are contesting governorship election in Anambra State today. We have no issues with Chike Akunyili; those behind this act must stop using IPOB’s name. We don’t want anybody to blame IPOB because we must get them; this is pure political assassination going on in Anambra State.”

