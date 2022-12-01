From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disavowed a man recently arrested and paraded by the Katsina State police command for kidnapping, describing his arrest as propaganda to kill Igbo in the north.

While further describing the arrest as laughable in a statement by the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, it emphasised that no member of the Eastern Security Network(ESN) will engage in such criminality other than safeguarding farms in the east against Fulani herders attack.

He said: “IPOB, Biafrans, and in fact, Nigerians are laughing at the Police Command in Katsina for paying a hungry young man for such ridiculous propaganda. This is another calculated plan to eliminate Igbos in the North by labelling them ESN so as to extrajudicially murder many without proper investigation.

“They prepared a written script for the young man yet they said the investigation is ongoing. What unprofessional police conduct, IPOB will continue pushing them to always dance naked in the marketplace before the whole world to their everlasting shame.

“For the Kastina Police Commissioner himself and his Command to stage an Igbo boy in Kastina to claim he is an ESN operative shows the level of panic and desperation that has gripped the Nigeria Government as a result of the obvious progress IPOB is recording around the globe in making our case for freedom of the Biafran people through an internationally supervised referendum.

“Government media propaganda and blackmail against IPOB members and ESN Operatives in the East is no longer holding water, hence the need to seek other ways by exporting their blackmail to other States thereby completely negating one of the ESN’s fundamental primary purpose of establishment.

“Igbo youths in the east are wiser and no longer allow themselves to be used to blackmail ESN and IPOB. They have turned to those in the North with mentality.