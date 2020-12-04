From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disclaimed the suspects arrested in connection to the bombing of the governor of Rivers State father’s church , Nyesom Wike.

In a press statement by media and publicity secretry of the group, Emma Powerful, he maintained that the suspect was never a member of IPOB , rather he said that the arrest and confession of the said suspect was premeditated to indict his group.

He has however insisted that IPOB has no hand in the attack, just as he maintained that the group remains non violent in their struggle.

“It’s not in doubt what government and security agencies can do either to cover evidence or establish cause to justify a premeditated evil. The speed with which government and police pointed accusing fingers at IPOB even before the commencement of their so-called investigation, raises more suspicion.

” It’s only a confirmation that the ridiculous alleged confession of the said suspects was only premeditated just to possibly indict IPOB.

“IPOB is not a violent but peaceful movement. Bombing a place of worship how much more a church is never part of our signature tune. Most of IPOB members have Christian background and couldn’t have targeted any church for bombing. Powerful said.

He continued “We have no quarrel with Wike’s father let alone innocent worshippers. Assuming but not admitting that we are behind the purported attack, we wouldn’t have done a poor job. If we want Wike we know how and where to get him but we don’t spill blood.

“Any day we want to resort to violence, it will be publicised but for now we are only after the peaceful restoration of Biafra. Wike and the police should leave IPOB out of their purported attack on his father’s church. We had no hands in it.

“The alleged suspects who claimed responsibility should be properly investigated to establish their true identify. IPOB did not and will never send anybody to bomb a place of worship. Our God forbids human blood. We don’t kill those we are fighting to free from bondage. Powerful stated.