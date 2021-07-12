From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunk the rumours making rounds that Simon Ekpa has been appointed as interim leader of the group,following Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration .

According to a statement by the media and publicity secretary of IPOB,Emma Powerful, it clarified that Ekpa was only made to join the broadcasting crew of Radio Biafra.

The statement which noted that on no account was Ekpa made to succeed Kanu or act as its leader added that the rumour was a misrepresentation of facts created by their detractors.

However, Powerful has expressed confidence that its leader,Kanu would soon regain freedom and continue with the leadership of the group, notwithstanding, IPOB, he explained is well structured to run in the absence of their present leader without hindrance.

“Mazi Simon Ekpa is only one of the many broadcasters on Radio Biafra whose immense contributions to the struggle are recognised. Nobody has been appointed to take over from our leader because he will soon be out to continue with the liberation movement.

“We want to reiterate that IPOB is a united, formidable and well structured family that even in the absence of our Leader the operations of our movement runs efortlessly on a well established structure. The Directorate of State, (DOS) is fully in charge of the affairs in IPOB worldwide and therefore no vacuum exists concerning the day to day running of this great movement.

Powerful has therefore urged members of its group and the public to disregard information which does not emanate from the appropriate quarters.

“We know that confusionists and the enemies of our struggle are looking for an opportunity to instigate disaffection and create crisis in IPOB especially now that our Leader is in detention but there plan is dead on arrival.

“Biafrans should be rest assured that the leadership of this movement put together by our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not allow anyone to sow seeds of confusion in the minds of our people.

“They must be at alert because the enemy is trying to play the same card they played in 2015 when Onyendu was in the custody of the Nigerian government. The IPOB worldwide family defeated them then and we shall also defeat them together with their co travellers this time around.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.