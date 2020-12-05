From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disclaimed the suspects arrested in connection to the bombing of Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State father’s church.

A statement by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, maintained that the suspects were never members of IPOB , but that the arrest and confession of the said suspects were premeditated to indict the group.

He has however insisted that IPOB has no hand in the attack, just as he maintained that the group remains non violent in its struggle.

“It’s not in doubt what government and security agencies can do either to cover evidence or establish cause to justify a premeditated evil. The speed with which government and police pointed accusing fingers at IPOB even before the commencement of their so-called investigation, raises more suspicion.

“It’s only a confirmation that the ridiculous alleged confession of the said suspects was only premeditated just to possibly indict IPOB.

“IPOB is not a violent but peaceful movement. Bombing a place of worship, how much more a church is never part of our signature tune. Most of IPOB members have Christian background and couldn’t have targeted any church for bombing”, Powerful said.

“We have no quarrel with Wike’s father let alone innocent worshippers. Assuming but not admitting that we are behind the purported attack, we wouldn’t have done a poor job. If we want Wike we know how and where to get him but we don’t spill blood.”