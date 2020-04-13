Jude Chinedu, Enugu

To cushion the effect of the lockdown within the South East and other Igbo speaking parts of the country, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distributed relief materials to widows, orphans and the elderly.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who disclosed this in a statement said the group’s palliative measures were not meant for only its members but for all Igbo.

He said the group had distributed the first tranche of the relief materials worth millions of naira to widows, orphans and elderly people across various states and cities including Ugep, Calaber, Uyo, Obigbo, Warri, Agbor, Benin, Igbanke, Asaba, Onitsha, Abakiliki, Owerri, Mbaise, Ikwuano Umuahia and Aba among others.

He said the second batch of the distribution had already commenced and would continue until all the vulnerable families were fed.

“Biafrans shall come through this hunger and pestilence stronger, as a people, and more united as a nation. The second batch has arrived; the third batch will be delivered directly to a location in Anambra. Distribution to homes and families started yesterday and will continue until all vulnerable families are fed.

“I am not under any illusion that this is a very tiny drop in a mighty ocean but with the help of numerous Biafran philanthropists, few conscientious politicians and the grace of God, Biafrans shall come through this hunger and pestilence stronger as a people and more united as a nation.

“We must be guided by our creed at all times and remember that our ability to defend those who cannot defend themselves is what makes IPOB unique.”

“We distributed to senatorial zones and LGAs 300 bags of rice and other materials, those that have gotten their own are Ugep, Calaber, Uyo, Obigbo, Warri, Agbor, Benin, Igbanke Asaba, Onitsha, Abakiliki, Owerri, Mbaise, Ikwuano Umuahia, Aba, those to receive their own next Friday are Beyelsa, Nnewi, Awka Ukwuani, Okigwe Orlu, Igala, Idoma/Igede and others who must get their own next week.