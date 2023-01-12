From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Spokesman for Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato federal constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnnamdi Kanu from detention.

He said if the IPOB leader dies in the detention, the insecurity prevailing in the South East would worsen.

Ugochinyere also called the Federal Government to free Kanu saying having already been discharged by an Appeal Court and that his continued detention was illegal.

He stated this at a a press conference in his country home in Akokwa, Ideato North council of Imo State, yesterday.

He said Kanu’s lawyer informed him that the IPOB leader needed serious medical attention.

He pleaded that Kanu be released as directed by the court that discharged him.

“Letting Kanu off the hook will ensure justice, fairness and reconciliation and help in restoring peace in the South East. The Niger Delta militants were negotiated with, to restore peace in the area, the same should apply for Kanu,” he said.

He also condemned the allegation of terrorism levelled against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, describing it as baseless, unwarranted and a fallout of the hatred against the southern part of the country.

The human rights activist urged the electorate in the state to defend their votes with everything legitimate to ensure fraudulent politicians are retired in the coming polls.