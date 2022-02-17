From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it is ready to square up with the Ebubeagu security outfit following it alleged involvement in the killing and razing of houses in some communities in Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu states.

A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, yesterday, warned it would no longer fold its hands and watch the actions of the security outfit in South East.

“IPOB will not allow this barbarity to continue. We will avenge these unprovoked and needless attacks against houses of innocent Biafrans citizens. The mindless burning down of houses in our region by Nigeria security and Ebubeagu cannot go unreciprocated.

“We warned against the formation of Ebubeagu in Biafran land. We knew they were coming to collude with the security agencies in killing our people. People ignored our warning and, today, we have been vindicated. Our fears have come true but the wicked will not go free. For doing this to our people, we declare the days of Ebubeagu in Biafra land are numbered.

“In less than one week, Nigeria army has burnt down more than 30 homes of innocent citizens in Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi because they are Igbo members of IPOB and sympathisers of IPOB. Very soon, we will make public the total number of houses so far burnt down in different parts of Biafra land, especially in Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi states.

“We also want the governors of these states to take note, and not blame IPOB for any reprisal because we can’t fold our arms to allow criminals in security uniforms continue to commit genocide in Biafra land unchallenged. Since nobody is defending our hapless people, we shall not abandon them. Enough is enough.

“Again, the politicians supporting and encouraging the evil security army and police who cannot withstand terrorists rampaging and ravaging the whole North must pay for their treachery. They will soon face the wrath of the people.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership is not left out because it has done nothing to stop the mayhem.”

He appealed to elders and stakeholders in South East to ask the army and police to stop burning down people’s properties.

“We are putting the world on notice, particularly American embassy in Abuja, British High Commissioner in Abuja, Israeli Ambassador in Abuja, Russia Embassy in Abuja, French embassy in Abuja, India embassy in Abuja and Canadian embassy in Abuja of this ongoing genocide.

“They should take note because IPOB will not tolerate this burning down of our communities anymore. Nobody should blame IPOB if we decide to defend our ancestral land against these genocidal attacks,” Powerful said.