From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it is ready to square up with the Ebubeagu security outfit following their alleged involvement in the killing and razing of houses in some communities in Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu States.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the separatist group, Emma Powerful, warned that it would no longer fold its hands and watch the actions of the security outfit in South East.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.