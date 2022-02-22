From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family and lawyer to the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have raised the alarm over his safety, claiming they doubt if he’s still alive.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel in a statement, yesterday, said he was at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) where the IPOB leader is currently detained, but was not allowed to see him.

Prince said he was also at the DSS headquarters last Thursday to see his brother as directed by the court, but was denied access to him.

“I have been denied access to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB leader) on two separate occasions at the Department of State Security Services, Abuja.

“It goes to show that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s life is in grave danger. It remains the order of the court that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be seen twice weekly , Mondays and Thursday .Why can’t I see him? Has he been killed or poisoned? There must be proof of life; we demand a proof of life,” he said.

Similarly, Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, took to his Twitter handle to demand explanations for the action of the DSS, which he said was suspicious.

“Last Thursday, we were not allowed visitation with Onyendu because, according to DSS, the special squad in charge of visitations went on outside assignment. They asked us to come on Monday, and today (Monday), we are at DSS. They are telling us the same thing. We disagree!”