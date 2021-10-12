Molly Kilete, Abuja

There are indications that the Department of State Services(DSS), may have moved renowned Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, to Abuja for promoting the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and inciting members of the public in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Recalled that Agu was arrested by soldiers of the Nigerian Army on October 7 at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State for wearing a Biafra outfit while distributing bread and other items to the poor in the area.

The veteran actor who was accused of soliciting support for members of the proscribed IPOB, group was later released by the army and picked up by operatives of the DSS for further investigation and possible prosecution.

A DSS source said the actor was being questioned on matters bothering on national security.

One of the relative of the actor said that the family members are being denied to have access to him.

The relative told some journalists that the actor who was arrested in Anambra state was first moved to Enugu from where he was moved to Abuja, saying attempts to see him in Abuja were rebuffed by the DSS.

He said “we spent two days trying to ascertain his whereabouts. We were later informed that he was moved to Enugu and then Abuja. We heard that the idea is to move him away from the South-East. We have made efforts to see him but the DSS has not granted us access. Even the lawyers have not been allowed to reach him.”

DSS public relations Officer Peter Afunaya, was yet to issue a statement on the custody of the actor at the time of filing this report. Also efforts to reach him reach him on the matter proved abortive as his telephone number was not reachable at the time of filing this report.

