From Christopher Oji

The police has announced that the arrest of a 22-year-old ‘spy girl’ for her alleged role in attacks on security formations and government infrastructure.

The suspect, Gloria Okolie, is also alleged to be a spy and drug supplier to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) and Estern Security Network (ESN), and to have a hand in the attacks on critical national infrastructure, including INEC offices, and the killing of security operatives in South East Nigeria.

A statement by Deputy Force Public Relations Officer( DFPRO) CSP Aremu Adeniran in regard to the arrest reads: