From Christopher Oji
The police has announced that the arrest of a 22-year-old ‘spy girl’ for her alleged role in attacks on security formations and government infrastructure.
The suspect, Gloria Okolie, is also alleged to be a spy and drug supplier to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) and Estern Security Network (ESN), and to have a hand in the attacks on critical national infrastructure, including INEC offices, and the killing of security operatives in South East Nigeria.
A statement by Deputy Force Public Relations Officer( DFPRO) CSP Aremu Adeniran in regard to the arrest reads:
‘The suspect, a native of Umutanza in Imo State, was arrested following ongoing investigations and implementation of special operation, Operation Restore Peace, to amongst other things, break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network in the South East region.
‘Police Investigations revealed that Gloria Okolie,is a member of IPOB/ESN in Imo State who worked closely with Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri (a.k.a Onye Army);one of the ESN commanders earlier declared wanted by the police for his lead roles in planning, coordinating and executing the attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and Imo State Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service.
‘Her arrest and the revelations from her confession, assisted the police in the arrest of “Onye Army”, major breakthrough in the quest to restoring law and order in the South East region.
‘Further investigations by the police team revealed that Okolie takes advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN. The suspect also serves as an intermediate person, who receives cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and deliver same to their commanders in their camps. Through her clandestine criminal activities, she actively aided and abetted the multiple acts of murder, arson and malicious damage to both private and public property by the ESN. A lot of the deadly and unfortunate attacks on security personnel and assets, with numerous fatalities, have the imprimaturs of Okolie, the spy girl of ESN militants. Investigation is being concluded to enable the police arraign her in court for prosecution.
‘The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, while commending security operatives for the unrelenting fight against violent crimes in the country, assured citizens of the commitment of the Force to improving public safety and security and upholding law and order in the country.’
Leave a Reply