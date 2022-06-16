From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has unveiled former members of the group behind the insecurity situations in the South East even as it declared them wanted.

Spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful who listed the names in a statement he released to newsmen disclosed that most of them were sacked from the group after discovering their criminal intents.

Powerful claimed that most of them have been behind incessant killings and kidnap in the South East for the sole purpose of disparaging IPOB.

Reeling out their names, Powerful said “We are working towards exposing to the public those behind the ongoing criminalities in Anambra State, Enugu State and Imo State.

Those behind these devilish activities are neither IPOB nor ESN members as always, unfortunately, “alleged” and we cannot allow them to succeed in our land.

“In Abia State, particularly a certain Nkechi Kalu and her gang of about 8 kidnap gang operating between Abia state and Igweocha Rivers State are not IPOB members, they and their activities should not be associated with “IPOB Family” membership.

“In Enugu State, a certain group of criminal elements turned themselves as enemies of the people, the names of their gang leaders are as follows; Chocho and Mazi Ejiofor are not IPOB members and anybody associating with them is a confirmed criminal.

“The above-named persons who were formerly IPOB members were expelled as a result of indiscipline and insubordination which is not tolerated by IPOB leadership.

“These men and women neither represent the cherished values for which IPOB is known for nor do they have any mandate to represent, transact, discuss, operate, enter into any binding agreement for and on behalf of IPOB/ ESN.

“In Anambra State, our painstaking investigation revealed the Kidnapping syndicates gang leaders as Mazi Chijioke Aloy Emechie (pastor), Uchenna Nnadi, Nwamamiwater, Michael and Mark Okpulor. These men are also not members of IPOB and do not represent the cherished values of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“It is evidently certain that the above-mentioned persons were masterminds of kidnappings in and around Nnewi North LGA, Nnewi South, Ekwulobia Aguata and other places in Anambra State, anybody that comes across them should treat them as criminal that they are.

“The above mentioned people who recently joined IPOB came with very dubious and criminal intents. However, our well-tested and trusted guiding principles exposed their ulterior intent and motive and unworthy of being part of the noble IPOB family and were therefore expelled to avoid contamination with disciplined members of IPOB.

“These people are disturbing and kidnapping our people in Anambra State and must not be allowed to associate with IPOB activities. The leadership hereby direct all IPOB members to take note and never to have any dealings with them.

“Abia State, operating from Abia State to Igweocha Rivers State are Madam Nkechi Kalu and her Eight man gang of kidnappers. They are neither IPOB members nor ESN operatives and anybody who see them must bring them down.

“These people are declared wanted by IPOB leadership and ESN operatives, anyone that sees them or knows their whereabouts should report to IPOB leadership,” Powerful stated.

