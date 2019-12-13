Mganus Eze, Enugu, Okey Sampson, Umuahia and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, carpeted the court of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) over its unfavourable judgment in the suit filed by its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against the Nigeria government.

Kanu had filed a suit before the court on March 3, 2016 alleging torture, assault, inhuman treatment, and the violation of his property rights by the Federal Government.

Kalu in the suit no ECW/CCJ/APP/06/16 filed before the court by his counsel, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, also claimed that his rights to life, personal integrity, privacy, fair trial, freedom of movement, freedom of expression, freedom of association, and right to self-determination among others were violated following his arrest and detention by agents of the defendant State.

Delivering judgment, the Community Court held that the arrest and detention of the IPOB’s leader, Kanu, was lawful. The three member panel of the court also dismissed the request of Kanu for monetary compensation to the tune of $800.

In a statement, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, described the judgment as compromised.

Meanwhile, acclaimed General Overseer of Christian Charismatics Movement (CCM), Enugu State chapter, Pastor Sabinus Onuigbo has been sentenced to Seven years imprisonment by an Enugu magistrate court presided by Senior Magistrate J.O. Umezulike, for forgery and conspiracy.

Convicted along with him for the same offence were three other pastors of the church namely; Tony Chukwu, Chukwuma Orji Victor and Nick Nwoye. However, the Magistrate proclaimed their own jail sentence to last for three years or an option of fine of N20,000 each.

Delivering judgment December 11 on suit No CME/56C/2017, Commissioner of Police versus Pastor Dr Sabinus Onuigbo, Tony Chukwu, Chukwuma Orji Victor, Nick Nwoye and Tony Ike, Senior Magistrate Onuzulike stated that the evidence before the court showed that the prosecution had proved the allegation of forgery of signature of one Pastor Sunny Ndolo beyond every reasonable doubt.

The culprits had forged the signature of Ndolo who resigned from the church since 2011, in the minutes of the church’s meeting purportedly held on July 14, 2014 as brought to the court by the complainant, one Innocent Ngwu.

Onuzulike’s judgement read in parts: “The sole issue for determination was the forgery of Rev. Sunny Ndolo’s signature. The defence did not debunk or contradict it all through with their defence. As Lord Denning would say, you cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand. Prosecution proved their case beyond reasonable doubt”.

The court said the 5th defendant was not a party per se in the entire transaction; because “He is an innocent passer-by in accordance with S.386 of ACJL discharge and acquit him.”