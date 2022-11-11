From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The legal conundrum involving the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has taken a dramatic twist as the Federal Government has filed an amended seven-count terrorism charge against him.

The amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, bordered on allegations against the IPOB leader that were earlier sustained by the trial court.

The charged alleged that Kanu who belonged to an unlawful group, had in a broadcast that was received and heard across the country, issued a deadly threat that anyone who flouted his sit-at- home order in the South Eastern part of the country should write his or her will.

That as a result of the threat; Banks, Schools, Markets, Shopping Malls, Fuel Stations domiciled in the Eastern States of Nigeria, have continued to shut down their businesses, with citizens and vehicular movements grounded.

Federal government further alleged that the detained IPOB leader had on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021, made broadcasts that were received and heard in Nigeria, inciting members of the public to hunt and kill Nigerian security personnel and their family members, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.

The prosecution accused Kanu of directing members of the IPOB “to manufacture Bombs”, adding that the defendant had between the month of March and April 2015, “Imported into Nigeria and kept in Ubulisiuzor in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, a Radio Transmitter known as Tram 50L concealed in a container of used household items which you declared as used household items, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 47 (2) (a) of Criminal Code Act Cap, C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.

Meanwhile, Justice Binta Nyako has invited counsel to the Federal Government and Nnamdi Kanu, to come on Monday and address her on whether in view of the Court of Appeal judgment releasing Kanu, he could still be arraigned on the amended charge.