From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Elder statesman and Second Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi, has told the federal government to give leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu fair hearing.

Kanu was arrested, repatriated to Nigeria and detained in Abuja; but Amechi, in a telephone chat with Daily Sun, Tuesday, said the separatist campaigner should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by court of competent jurisdiction.

“My advice is that the federal authorities should be cautious the way they will handle Nnamdi Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

“First, they should not detain him unnecessarily. They should take him to court, present his case, and if found guilty, the law will spell out what to do with him.

“But the authorities must not harm him or detain him perpetually in their cell; because, he is a human being. He must be allowed to get a lawyer to defend himself,” he said.