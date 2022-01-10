From Magnus Eze, Enugu and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s U-turn in considering a political solution for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, yesterday, attributed the president’s shift to misinformation by sacked members of the group who, he alleged, were feeding the president with wrong information.

Nevertheless, the group urged the president not to adhere to the advice of the sacked members and release Kanu unconditionally.

“Our intelligence captured what transpired in a meeting between these saboteurs and their host in Aso Rock. In the meeting, the saboteurs and traitors concluded with the presidency that Kanu should not be released, claiming erroneously though, that IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) has been defeated which is a lie.

“But we want to tell President Buhari that if he did not release Kanu, it will be a mistake capable of consuming Nigeria because these people he had meeting with were not giving him correct information about IPOB and ESN outfit.

“Why should the Federal Government be releasing bandits and terrorists wrecking havoc across the country but fail to release freedom seekers.

“The Federal Government should not be deceived by blacklegs and sacked members of the movement who are feeding it with fake information about IPOB and ESN outfit for pecuniary interests.

“IPOB is too big for them to comprehend and they could not fantom IPOB and its operational strategy when they were in IPOB, we don’t want to mention their names. The people who visited him promised to help him crush IPOB and ESN but unfortunately, they cannot achieve that, actually they will be disappointed,.”

Powerful enjoined the president to be neutral in the case and allow the court to decide..

“President Buhari and his government must be careful, neutral and allow the court to flow freely because they have no case against Kanu, If they have case against him, let them come straight to the court not from the backdoor.

“Kanu and IPOB will defeat them both in local and international courts, the only thing that can save the president and Nigeria is referendum date for the people of Biafra because the world is watching.

“IPOB is a well recognised freedom fighting movement in the world and we will shock everyone in the country if we exhaust our patience because we listened to the elders and religious leaders and decided to pipe low. President Buhari, All Progressives Congress and those people who visited him towards the end of December 2021 to feed him with lies about IPOB should be held responsible.

“Nobody can defeat ESN and IPOB. We will fight for the struggle for freedom of Biafra till the last man. Biafra restoration is a divine mandate and nobody can scuttle it,” Powerful said.

Meanwhile, special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has expressed no surprise over the recent position of President Buhari on the prospects of an executive decision to release his client.

Ejimakor, who noted that it was not the first time the president would take such stand, said there was nothing wrong as long as the court would be allowed to do its work.

He said: “Whereas Buhari appeared to have dimmed the prospects of an executive decision to release Kanu, he also stated that he has left the decision to the judiciary. Recall that this is not the first time Buhari had said such a thing. He had said the same thing to Mbazulike Amaechi several weeks ago.

“My hope is that the day will soon come when Buhari will be held to his implied promises to respect any judicial decision on Kanu, whether it is a bail, a mistrial or outright release from detention.”