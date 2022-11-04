From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has warned South east governors against establishing another security outfit aside it’s own Eastern Security Network (ESN) to protect the zone,claiming that it would only cause more confusion and anarchy.

Spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful who claimed it got wind of a plot by the governors to rebrand its earlier formed Ebubeagu to patrol the highways regretted that the security outfit killed a lot of people.

“We declare such plans unacceptable because the murderous Ebubeagu they created have killed and destroyed many of our People’s lives and properties”. He said.

IPOB has rather enjoined the governors to call for the unconditional release of its leader rather than contemplating launch of another security outfit for the zone.

“It’s pathetic that these South East Governors can not publicly demand for the unconditional release of their brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu after Appeal Court’s verdict to acquit and discharge him, instead they are hypocritically calling for a political solution without the political will to accomplish it.

“We have Eastern Security Network working day and night to secure our region. These gallant men and women are paying ultimate price to keep our land safe from State sponsored terrorists. If it is not for ESN, by now, state sponsored Fulani militias would have over ran Biafra Land.

“Therefore, we don’t want another security outfit within our territory. Forming another security outfit means that the Governors have exhausted their powers with Ebubeagu and are again looking for another means of causing confusion in Biafraland.

“We expected the Governors to demand for unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU and not waste their energy and resources creating another security outfit.

IPOB will never succumb to any pressure to accept any other security outfit to be used against ESN like killer Ebubeagu did.” Powerful stated.

The group has therefore warned any youth from the area from joining the proposed security outfit. “Any Biafran youth who joins the rebranded Ebubeagu which they want to use again against our people is signing his death warrant”.