From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has given conditions for negotiation, insisting that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu must be released unconditionally and a date for Biafra referendum fixed.

Media and publicity secretary of the Igbo separatist group, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a statement on Thursday while commending all those Igbo leaders who made it possible for Kanu to be brought to court.

He said “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our prophet and great liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu wishes to comend all the honourable men and women including renowned groups in the world who lent their voices in advising federal government and the Department of State Services, DSS to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today in Abuja Court.

“Those who played a role in producing our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today in court have done Nigeria and DSS some great service. Thank God they listened to wise counsel and did not fail to produce our leader in court today.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“Our immense thanks also go to the former Governor Of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igboukwu), Chief Goddy Uwazurike and others who showed solidarity to our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU today in Abuja.

“Now that he appeared in court today, and Biafrans can confirm that he is alive, Nigeria must do the needful and release him Unconditionally.

“Nigeria government should prepare a date for referendum on Biafra for people to decide where to stay either in Biafra or Nigeria.Those who want to sabotage Biafra freedom should wait for referendum date.

“IPOB demands nothing other than unconditional release of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, and a date for Biafra referendum. We are not interested in any dialogue unless our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released before we can sit with anybody for discussion.” Powerful stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .