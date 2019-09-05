Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given South East governors conditions for peace in the region.

In a letter authored on their behalf by Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the group said the denial by the governors’ of their complicity in the 2017 Operation Python Dance by the military in the South East did not hold waters. The group also demanded a public apology by the governors.

The letter, titled: “Operation Python dance: An open letter to Southeast governors” which excluded Imo State Governor Emaka Ihedioha, demanded, among other thing, for a public apology from the governors.

IPOP also demanded that the governors write to the National Assembly acknowledging that they made a mistake in the proscription of the group.

“They must write the National Assembly, informing it that it is now their reconsidered position that the President had violated the constitution by launching combat military operations in their states, and against their people without first declaring a ‘State of Emergency’ as required by Section 305 of the Constitution,” the statement said.

The group’s letter also urged the South East governors to re-commence dialogue with Mazi Kanu, which was suspended in September 2017.

It also told the governors that “once you begin to earnestly take these steps we have suggested, Ndigbo will reconsider, just as they will begin to see them as men possessing the requisite courage and sincerity to be accepted as their true leaders”

“Only then will Ndigbo come anywhere close to believing that they had nothing to do with Operation Python Dance and all its horrendous aftermaths. Only then will the bereaved families be consoled over the undeserving deaths, sorrow and destruction against their love ones.”

IPOP also said: “You must, as you did in September 2017, gather together and de-proscribe IPOB; and then render a heart-felt, sincere public apology for hurriedly resorting to a course of action that was wrong and dangerous in all of its ramifications.

“You must go on record by writing to the National Assembly, informing it that it is now your reconsidered position that the President had violated the Constitution by launching combat military operations in your States and against your people without first declaring a ‘State of Emergency’ as required by Section 305 of the Constitution.