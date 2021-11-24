From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Worried by the high rate of consumption of methamphetamine otherwise known as “Mkpuru Mmri by some youths in the South East, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to deal with anybody caught abusing the drug in the zone.

Spokesman for the group,Emma Powerful, who handed down the warning in a statement said it was part of efforts to sanitise Biafra nation.

Mkpuru Mmiri is a version of Methamphetamine or Crystal Meth substance.

“Mkpulu Mmiri is the Igbo slang for Methamphetamine or Crystal Meth, a dangerous illicit drug. It looks like ice or white chalk crystal and sometimes can be blue. That is why the users sometimes refer to it as “ice.” It can be dissolved in water.

Powerful claimed that such drugs was alien to Igbo even as he alleged that it was a common factor in the northern part if the country.

“This development is very strange and completely unacceptable. It is this same hard drug that renders Almajiris in the North useless, and we won’t allow this madness to creep in or fester among Biafran youths.

“IPOB hereby declare war against this nonsense. We shall go after those taking or distributing this harmful illicit drug. Henceforth, anyone found peddling, consuming or in anyway involved in the distribution of this illicit drug shall be decisively dealt with.

“Biafran youths are known for their enterprising spirit, entrepreneurship and diligence. IPOB will not allow evil men and unpatriotic elements to ruin or destroy the future of our youths with Mkpuru Mmiri.

“While we commend communities, who have already risen to curb this evil, we solicit useful information about those behind the distribution of this illicit drug so we will teach them in the language they understand.

“Our desire is that Biafra will be one of the best countries in the world and a role model for sister African countries. This is the mindset we want our youths to imbibe, and not the evil infested Nigeria mentality,” Powerful stated.

Meanwhile, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a police advocacy group, has raised the alarm over growing usage of the substance among youths in the region.

National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN in Enugu that the dreaded substance was already destroying future and destinies of young minds within the zone.

He said there was need for strong stakeholders and agencies partnership towards resolving the issue of substance and drug abuse especially the dreaded mkpurumiri substance pervading the entire zone.

According to him, young minds involvement in substance and drug abuse is a dangerous trend capable of spelling doom for the future of the society.

“The substance known as mkpurumiri is known to be dangerous and has caused negative health and psychological challenges to some teeming youths that would have contributed their quota to the development of the society.

“There is no reason to justify substance and drug abuse and that of mkpurumiri among our young minds in the country, especially in the South-East.

“There is a need for strong stakeholders and multi-agency approach and support to discourage the dreaded and hydra headed monster before the future of youths who are leaders of tomorrow are devastated and ruined”.

The national coordinator said that the growing trend was unacceptable, adding that the police through the instrumentality of POCACOV is involved in the ongoing community-to-community sensitisation against drug and substance abuse.

In Anambra State, for instance, the drug has become a house hold name in such communities like Obosi, Enugwu Ukwu, Agukwu, Agulu, Okija, Uli, Awka, Nteje, Awkuzu, Umueri, Umudioka and many more.

Reacting on the effect of this drugs on the youths, the Anambra State government described it as alarming.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C Don Adinuba said government would soon interface with the stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem.

