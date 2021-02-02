From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has hailed South East governors for the ban on open grazing in the region.

It also warned Fulani herdsmen in the region to shun open grazing of cattle saying its Eastern Security Network (ESN) was ready to enforce the governors order. Governor of Ebonyi State and the Chairman, South East Governors Forum, David Umahi, had issued the ban on open grazing and movement of cows by foot into the region, on Monday.

In a statement by leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, through the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the group claimed that Nigeria security may not be able to enforce the South East governors ban, hence they have volunteered themselves to do the job.

Kanu also urged the people to join him live on Radio Biafra and other social media platforms to listen to how the enforcement would be carried out.

“We, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to salute the courage of South East Governors for heeding our leader’s call to ban open grazing in the region. We received with delight the news of a statement credited to the Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, Dave Umahi, to the effect that open grazing has been banned in all states of the zone. IPOB wishes to acknowledge the wisdom of the governors to respect the people’s will for the first time. “Now that South East Governors Forum have stated publicly and for the records that they are in support of flushing out killer-herdsmen, cultists, kidnappers and bandits from the various forests in the region and have courageously re-affirmed that they have banned open grazing of cattle essentially by foot, it is now the duty of ESN to enforce it, otherwise why make a law if you can’t enforce it.

“As we unveil how this law will be rigorously enforced by ESN because unbeknown to Nigerians, Police Force as presently constituted cannot enforce state laws. Now you know why the Sharia states of the core Arewa North formed their own little Islamic Hisbah police, in a supposedly secular country, to enforce such Islamic laws as the prohibition of sale and consumption of alcohol in their domain. This law has led to the illegal destruction of goods and properties worth billions of naira and imprisonment of businessmen and women of Biafran extraction in Arewa core north,” Kanu alleged.