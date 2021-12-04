From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani has said that the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has little or no respect for democracy and its tenets to attaining political desires.

A recent report credited to IPOB, quoted them as saying that only a date for referendum could stop them from violent agitations for the State of Biafra. However, Sani, in a statement, said for IPOB to give a condition that a date must be fixed for a referendum before they could slow down violent agitations, spoke volume about their respect for democracy and its tenets.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The former ACF scribe said he saw no wisdom of such demand under the current constitution, which does not provide for a referendum for a split of the country.

“I had thought if IPOB believes it can prevail in a referendum, it should demonstrate it by sponsoring candidate to the National Assembly that it wants referendum using a political party, say APGA, to cause amendment of the constitution to that effect. But for IPOB to give the condition that a date must be fixed for the referendum undemocratically before they can slow down violent agitations speaks volume about their respect for democracy and its tenets.

“When IPOB alleges lopsidedness and marginalisation, I begin to wonder if they knew the import of the fact that despite losing the war, Igbo have been vice president/chief of staff Supreme HQs. From 1970 to date, Igbo have produced Senate Presidents, Speaker of House of Reps and Chairmen of the ruling political party.

“Igbo have also produced Secretary to the Federal Government, have produced coordinating minister, have produced CBN governors and have produced service chiefs. If this is not the clear manifestation of the “No Victor, No Vanquished”, one wonders what else it could be.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .